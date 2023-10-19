Nedaa And Du Unite To Pioneer UAE's Telecommunication Sector Transformation

(MENAFN- Mid-East)

Professional Communication Corporation – Nedaa, and du, from Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (EITC), have officially signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on the second day of GITEX Global to explore and enhance collaboration in the telecommunication sector. The MoU was signed by H.E. Mansoor Bu Osaiba, Chief Executive Officer of Nedaa and Fahad Al Hassawi, Chief Executive Officer of du.

The MoU outlines key areas of cooperation, focusing on leveraging du's robust telecommunication infrastructure to expand Nedaa's network footprint and introduce innovative services. The partnership aims to bring about advancements in several crucial projects, where Nedaa plans to utilise du's Internet of Things (IoT) capabilities within its network. This collaboration will also enable Nedaa to leverage on du's extensive mobile network coverage, which will allow and ensure seamless national roaming connectivity across the UAE.

Commenting on the collaboration, H.E. Mansoor Bu Osaiba, CEO of Nedaa stated,“This partnership marks a significant step forward in our commitment to providing cutting-edge communication solutions. By leveraging du's telecommunication infrastructure, we anticipate not only expanding our network footprint but also introducing innovative services that contribute to the safety and security of the UAE.”

“We are excited to join forces with Nedaa in this strategic partnership to accelerate optimization and efficiency in telecommunication networks. du's robust infrastructure, coupled with Nedaa's expertise in critical communication, creates a powerful synergy that will ensure seamless connectivity across the UAE and drive advancements in the telecommunications landscape.” said Fahad Al Hassawi, CEO of du.

This MoU sets the stage for further discussions and formalizing the terms of the partnership in a Long Form Agreement, outlining the specific areas of interest, collaboration models, roles, responsibilities, and business opportunities. The partnership between Nedaa and du signifies a shared commitment to advancing telecommunications in the UAE and contributing to the nation's digital transformation.