Miner Limited, An Onpoint Group Company, Acquires Central State Door Service

Acquisition Expands Miner's Service Presence Across Pennsylvania Industrial Property Corridor

PERRYSBURG, Ohio - Miner Ltd., the dock and door division of OnPoint Group, announced today the acquisition of Central State Door Service, the leader in commercial and residential doors and dock equipment across Pennsylvania. Since 1941, Central State Door Service has been the go-to partner for high-quality door installations as well as repair services. This acquisition furthers Miner's coast to coast service footprint with an expanded presence across a top industrial property market.





“At Miner we are dedicated to our brand promise to be the service provider for commercial docks and doors nationwide and this acquisition will enable us to best serve even more customers across Pennsylvania. We are thrilled to welcome the team at Central State Door Service to the Miner family and build upon our shared commitment to service excellence and customer satisfaction,” said Miner President, Dave Wright.

“By joining Miner we will be able to provide our customers with expanded service and equipment options. This is an amazing opportunity for our team members to become a part of the best nationwide organization in the industry. We couldn't be more excited about this next chapter,” said Central State Door Service President and CEO, Dan Boarman.

For more than seven decades, Central State Door Service has been providing design, install and service expertise for both docks and doors, serving every industry segment including food and beverage, manufacturing, automotive, third-party logistics, and general warehousing. Longevity and best in class service have become hallmarks of Central State Door Service alongside a team of service professionals who have undergone rigorous training and certification prior to entering any facility.

For additional information about Miner and Central State Door Service visit or .

About Miner Ltd.

Miner Ltd. is a national service partner for smarter, safer loading docks. As the premier expert in docks, doors and more, Miner's team of best-in-class service professionals help large-scale facilities and Fortune 500-class companies mitigate risk and improve efficiency. The only company of its kind with a coast to coast footprint, Miner offers the largest self-perform network in the country for supporting all doors, loading dock products, vehicle restraints and safety products, HVLS fans, service, aftermarket and more. Learn more about how Miner delivers speed, consistency and results at .

About OnPoint Group

OnPoint Group is the first national, brand independent service and equipment provider supporting manufacturers, retailers and distributors for all of their material handling and facility maintenance needs to achieve better productivity, safety and cost-control. Divisions include Miner, TrueSource and TFS, specializing in everything from forklift fleet management to forklift power, critical backup power, docks, doors, and other critical facility maintenance needs. Headquartered in Perrysburg, OH, OnPoint Group's more than 2,500 industry professionals and 40,000 service affiliates support system-wide improvements, total cost control and risk mitigation through custom engineered solutions and data-driven decisions. For more information, visit .