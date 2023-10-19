Stuart Varney's discusses Biden's visit to Israel amid Israel-Hamas conflict

(MENAFN) During his "My Take" segment on Wednesday, Stuart Varney, the host of "Varney & Co.," discussed President Biden's visit to Israel in an effort to prevent the Israel-Hamas conflict from escalating into a broader conflict in the Middle East. The timing of the president's visit was influenced by a tragic explosion at a Gaza hospital that claimed hundreds of lives.



The explosion at the hospital in Gaza had already disrupted the president's travel plans. As a result, he had to cancel a planned summit with the leaders of Jordan, Egypt, and the Palestinian Authority. However, President Biden did have a meeting with Prime Minister Netanyahu during his visit.



Stuart Varney made an observation about President Biden's demeanor during the meeting, noting that the president appeared fatigued and lacked a forceful and robust presence. Additionally, he observed that there seemed to be minimal eye contact between the two leaders.



During their meeting, Prime Minister Netanyahu emphasized that Hamas must be "defeated." It's worth noting that this statement differs from saying they must be "crushed." President Biden, on the other hand, indicated that, based on the information he had, Israel did not appear to be responsible for the hospital explosion. He stated, "Based on what I've seen, it was the other team. Not you, but a lot of people out there are not sure."



Despite evidence provided by Israel suggesting that the explosion resulted from an Islamic Jihad rocket fired at Israel but hitting the hospital in Gaza, the Arab world denied this. One of the key objectives of President Biden's visit was to prevent a broader war from erupting in the region.

