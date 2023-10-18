Leo REVIEW: Is Thalapathy Vijay's Action Drama Worth Watching? Read Some Tweets Here

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Tamil film LEO marks the second partnership between Vijay and Lokesh; Trisha and Vijay's after 14 years for the 5th time. Foot-tapping songs and an outstanding background soundtrack were composed by Anirudh Ravichander for this flick. Because of the factors above, the film has sky-high anticipation. And, with Lokesh connecting Leo Das with the LCU, Leo is giving a massive adrenaline surge to its audience. The film is now a part of the LCU, and Rolex, Vikram, and Leo Das may appear together in the future. Fans are unable to maintain their composure.

As soon as the film entered theatres, fans and moviegoers who had previously pre-purchased their tickets went all out to make their viewing experience unforgettable. They couldn't control their pleasure and rushed to their separate social media accounts to announce it. They have sent out several tweets regarding the film.



LEO's advance booking in USA and other countries:

The pre-release hype for LEO is enormous, as seen by the insane advance ticket booking sales all over the world, particularly in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and other GEC nations. LEO, on the other hand, has specific milestones and goals to reach in order to become the best film ever made in Tamil Nadu and Kollywood. Will LEO, however, break and surpass all of the prior marks listed below? The only way to know is to wait and see.

Check out a handful of them down below.



In major roles in Leo are Vijay, Trisha, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Arjun, Mysskin, Mansoor Ali Khan, Mathew Thomas, Priya Anand, Kiran Rathore, Sandy Master, Babu Antony, George Maryan, and Abhirami Venkatachalam.



Leo is produced on a budget of around Rs 300 crore by SS Lalit Kumar and Jagadish Palanisamy under the Seven Screen Studio brand. Philomin Raj and Manoj Paramahamsa are the film's editor and cinematographer, respectively. Anirudh Ravichander is writing the complete soundtrack and music for the film.