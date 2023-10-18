MFA Confirms 13 Ukrainians Killed, Six Listed As Missing In Israel

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Ukrainian Foreign Affairs Ministry has verified that 13 Ukrainians were killed in the State of Israel, following Hamas's terrorist attack. Six more Ukrainians were listed as missing.

The relevant statement was made by Spokesperson for the Ukrainian Foreign Affairs Ministry Oleg Nikolenko, commenting on 23 Ukrainians mentioned by the Israeli side as killed earlier today, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“These are the data from the Israeli Interior Ministry. But, please note that these statistics are indicated as approximate there. We are using the data verified by Ukraine's Foreign Affairs Ministry: 13 killed and six listed as missing,” Nikolenko noted.

A reminder that, on Wednesday, Ambassador of the State of Israel to Ukraine Michael Brodsky stated that, according to the updated report, 23 Ukrainian nationals were killed in Hamas's attack on Israel.

