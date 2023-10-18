India's Masterpieces Of Modern Art On Display In Muscat

(MENAFN- Emirates News Agency (WAM))

From Krishnan Nayar

NEW DELHI, 18th October, 2023 (WAM) -- A collection of masterpieces of modern Indian painting will be on display at the National Museum of Oman from this week.

The specially curated exhibition of paintings from the National Gallery of Modern Art (NGMA) in New Delhi will be opened by V Muraleedharan, India's Minister of State for External Affairs, who began a two-day visit to Oman today.

The exhibition is titled“India on Canvas: Masterpieces of Modern Indian Painting.” It will have 20 works of art from the NGMA's collection, which have been specially curated for the show in Oman.

Muraleedharan will also inaugurate a lecture series on theme“From Mandvi to Muscat: Indian Community and the Shared History of India and Oman.”

The series will shed light on the history of the Indian community in the Sultanate and its contribution to India-Oman relations.

Mandvi in India's Gujarat state has a 400-year-old shipbuilding industry, which has traditionally built dhows for seafarers in the Gulf. It has traded with the Gulf since the 18th century.

“India and Oman share warm and friendly relations underpinned by historical and cultural linkages and strong people-to-people ties,” the Ministry of External Affairs here said announcing the Minister's visit.