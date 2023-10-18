Hydrolyzed Vegetable Proteins Market Size, Share, Worth, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Hydrolyzed Vegetable Proteins Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company's Hydrolyzed Vegetable Proteins Global Market Report 2023

- The Business Research Company

October 18, 2023

The "Hydrolyzed Vegetable Proteins Global Market Report 2023" from The Business Research Company presents a comprehensive analysis of the hydrolyzed vegetable proteins market, with a projected market size of $2.03 billion by 2027 and a forecasted CAGR of 7.3%.

The growth of the hydrolyzed vegetable proteins market can be attributed to the increasing popularity of vegetarian and vegan diets. The North America region is anticipated to dominate the hydrolyzed vegetable proteins market share. Key players in this market include Cargill Inc., Archer Daniels Midland Company, Caremoli SPA, Jones-Hamilton Co., Ajinomoto Co. Inc., and Kerry Group plc.

Emerging Hydrolyzed Vegetable Proteins Market Trend

An emerging trend in the hydrolyzed vegetable proteins market is the focus on product innovation. Major companies in the hydrolyzed vegetable proteins market are actively innovating new products to maintain their position in the market.

Hydrolyzed Vegetable Proteins Market Segments

.By Source: Soy, Wheat, Corn, Pea, Other Sources

.By Form: Dry Powder, Liquid

.By Function: Flavoring Agent, Emulsifying Agent, Other Functions

.By Application: Bakery And Confectionary, Processed Food Products, Meat Substitutes, Beverages, Other Applications

.By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Hydrolyzed vegetable proteins (HVP) are flavor enhancers derived from plant-based protein sources. They are commonly used in various prepared dishes, including soups, chili, sauces, gravies, stews, potato chips, and pretzels, to enhance the overall flavor profile.

Hydrolyzed Vegetable Proteins Global Market Report 2023 from TBRC covers the following information:

.Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Hydrolyzed Vegetable Proteins Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on market size, drivers and trends, major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The hydrolyzed vegetable proteins market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

