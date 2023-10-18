'New Complex Geopolitical Era Has Begun', Hears Global Future Councils Meeting

(MENAFN- Mid-East)

The Global Future Councils 2023 Annual Meeting has identified a new geopolitical era taking shape involving more conflicts and tensions around the world.

Five Global Future Councils focused on recent global crises that carry consequences and complex risks. The councils looked at mechanisms that can empower international efforts to mitigate the repercussions of crises on economies and societies.

Council members included global experts, academics, and senior government officials. They discussed various challenges that threaten public health, particularly antimicrobial resistance.

The Future of Geopolitics Council explored the features of this new geopolitical era that began during 2020 with the COVID-19 pandemic, the energy crisis, a record surge in inflation, and mounting geopolitical unrest. The experts also recalled how humanity experienced a similar situation in the past following the Second World War, which led to radical changes in the global landscape and the emergence of new powers.

The Future of Good Governance Council highlighted how mismanagement exacerbates existing global crises, making the 17 United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs) difficult to realize.

Poor governance also undermines the UN's ability to address global challenges facing humanity, including poverty, inequality, climate change, and environmental degradation. It can also prevent prosperity, peace and justice, the council heard.

Council members emphasized the significance of prioritizing integrity, transparency, and good governance. They also remarked that escalating conflicts around the world will severely hinder the international community's ability to attain shared objectives.

The Future of Data Equity Council debated ways to tackle the disparity in countries' and societies' ability to access data. Council members reflected on how to accelerate societies' digital transformation through a comprehensive approach that creates an incubating environment for entrepreneurship, innovation, start-ups and SMEs.

The Future of Complex Risks Council explored emerging global trends, which indicate increased regularity of deeply interconnected international crises. It discussed the multiple, simultaneous global crises, and the resulting challenges. The council examined interconnected risks that could lead to complex global crises. It explored several mechanisms, solutions, and ideas to enhance the ability of governments to effectively manage crises.

The Future of Tackling Antimicrobial Resistance Council addressed the importance of adopting numerous new innovative approaches that can accelerate effective efforts to combat antimicrobial resistance, which has become a major cause of death worldwide.

The council discussed the importance of investing in more scientific research on antimicrobial resistance. The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that antimicrobial resistance causes 1.3 million deaths worldwide every year. WHO also warns that this number will grow, which will lead to increased pressure on the healthcare sector and push more people into poverty.