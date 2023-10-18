Organization Of Turkic States Congratulates Azerbaijan On Independence Restoration Day (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 18. The Organization
of Turkic States (OTS) congratulated Azerbaijan on Independence
Restoration Day, Trend reports.
"On the 32nd Anniversary of the Restoration of Independence of
our Member State, the Republic of Azerbaijan, we extend heartfelt
wishes to the government and people of brotherly Azerbaijan," the
OTS wrote on its page on X.
Today is the Day of the Restoration of State Independence in
Azerbaijan.
The Supreme Council of Azerbaijan adopted the Constitutional Act
'On State Independence of the Republic of Azerbaijan' on October
18, 1991.
The new law 'On Independence Day' was adopted during the plenary
session of the Azerbaijani Parliament on October 15, 2021. On the
same day, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev
approved the law 'On Independence Day'.
With the approval of the law, October 18 - State Independence
Day was renamed the Day of the Restoration of Independence.
