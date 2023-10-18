(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) USA / BARBADOS – The following statement was released by Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken, the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell Fontelles, the Canadian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mélanie Joly, and the United Kingdom Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs James Cleverly on the Venezuela Negotiations in Barbados on October 17, 2023.

“We welcome the Venezuelan-led political agreement reached today in Barbados. This agreement represents a necessary step in the continuation of an inclusive dialogue process and the restoration of democracy in Venezuela.

We support a peaceful negotiated outcome that leads to fair and competitive elections and a return to economic stability and security.

We continue to call for the unconditional release of all those unjustly detained, the independence of the electoral process and judicial institutions, freedom of expression including for members of the press, and respect for human and political rights.

We will work with our international partners and others to address the urgent needs of all Venezuelans inside and outside their country and to alleviate the humanitarian crisis.

“We are grateful to Barbados for hosting the negotiations and to Norway for its leadership in facilitating the negotiations.”

