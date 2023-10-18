Azerbaijan, China In Talks About Collaborating On Green Energy Projects

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 18. Azerbaijan's Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov met with Chairman of China Energy International Group Co. Ltd. Lyu Zexiang during the visit to the country, the Energy Ministry of Azerbaijan said, Trend reports.

"At the meeting, issues arising from the implementation of the Memorandum of Understanding signed between the Ministry of Energy and China Gezhouba Group Overseas Investment on the implementation of renewable energy projects with a capacity of 2 GW in Azerbaijan were discussed," the ministry noted.

"Appropriate measures were taken with the Chinese company to build solar power plants in the liberated territories," the ministry pointed out.

"It was emphasized that the development of renewable energy is one of the main priorities in the socio-economic development strategy of Azerbaijan; information on energy projects for consumption and export and the Caspian Sea-European Union Green Energy Corridor was provided," the ministry also said.

"The cooperation opportunities with China Energy in the areas of integration of renewable energy into the network and transmission of green energy were considered. It was agreed to hold joint events with the company in order to expand cooperation and exchange experience," added the ministry.

Previously, Shahbazov held a meeting with Administrator of the National Energy Administration of China Zhang Jianhua on the sidelines of the "One Belt, One Road" forum in China.

Following the meeting, the sides signed a Memorandum of Understanding on expanding energy cooperation between the two countries.

This document provides for the expansion of bilateral relations in the energy sector of both countries, cooperation in the application of new technologies, the renewal of energy infrastructure, the promotion of mutual investment and business activity, the exchange of experience in the field of renewable energy sources, as well as joint conferences, forums, and trainings.