Azerbaijan, China In Talks About Collaborating On Green Energy Projects

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 18. Azerbaijan's
Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov met with Chairman of China Energy
International Group Co. Ltd. Lyu Zexiang during the visit to the
country, the Energy Ministry of Azerbaijan said, Trend reports.
"At the meeting, issues arising from the implementation of the
Memorandum of Understanding signed between the Ministry of Energy
and China Gezhouba Group Overseas Investment on the implementation
of renewable energy projects with a capacity of 2 GW in Azerbaijan
were discussed," the ministry noted.
"Appropriate measures were taken with the Chinese company to
build solar power plants in the liberated territories," the
ministry pointed out.
"It was emphasized that the development of renewable energy is
one of the main priorities in the socio-economic development
strategy of Azerbaijan; information on energy projects for
consumption and export and the Caspian Sea-European Union Green
Energy Corridor was provided," the ministry also said.
"The cooperation opportunities with China Energy in the areas of
integration of renewable energy into the network and transmission
of green energy were considered. It was agreed to hold joint events
with the company in order to expand cooperation and exchange
experience," added the ministry.
Previously, Shahbazov held a meeting with Administrator of the
National Energy Administration of China Zhang Jianhua on the
sidelines of the "One Belt, One Road" forum in China.
Following the meeting, the sides signed a Memorandum of
Understanding on expanding energy cooperation between the two
countries.
This document provides for the expansion of bilateral relations
in the energy sector of both countries, cooperation in the
application of new technologies, the renewal of energy
infrastructure, the promotion of mutual investment and business
activity, the exchange of experience in the field of renewable
energy sources, as well as joint conferences, forums, and
trainings.
MENAFN18102023000187011040ID1107261695
