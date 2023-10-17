WORKSHOP FOR RESTAURANTERS AND HO.RE.CA. OPERATORS: WITH CHEF LUCA CIANO AND PROVOLONE VALPADANA PDO

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Training courses conducted by Luca Ciano are taking place to follow up on the Provolone Valpadana PDO properties, gastronomic versatility and quality brand

CREMONA, ITALY, October 18, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Provolone Valpadana PDO is once again the protagonist of workshops led by the acclaimed television chef Luca Ciano, known for his exceptional talent in creating authentic Italian dishes and a great connoisseur of both the mild and strong PDO cheese.

After the recent acclaim received at Fine Food Australia and the lessons at the William Angliss Institute, Luca Ciano will this time involve restaurateurs and RE operators in discovering the properties and gastronomic versatility of Provolone Valpadana PDO.

The Australian mission of the Provolone Valpadana Protection Consortium continues in continuity with what has been created up to now through the promotion project“Born to Be Authentic – Provolone Valpadana, a PDO cheese from Europe”, planned by the Protection Consortium and co-funded by the European Commission, to increase awareness and consumption of cheese, which is increasingly appreciated by Australian consumers.

The first workshop took place on Monday 16 October at Caterina's Cucina & Bar in Melbourne, a true institution in the city and a favourite place for those who love sophisticated dishes that have traditional origins. The hostess, Caterina Borsato, hosted Luca Ciano and a select audience of around 50 chefs and sector operators for a couple of intense hours of training, allowing them to explore the distinctive characteristics of this European dairy excellence, its production method and the quality brand.

“It was a pleasure to host an event featuring one of Italy's finest cheeses at my restaurant - said Caterina Borsato. - I call Provolone Valpadana PDO the Queen of cheese”.

A double appointment is also envisaged for November the first day of the month, Luca Ciano will organize an online workshop, while on November 20th he will be in Sydney, guest of the equally award-winning Sicilian chef Lino Sauro, owner of Olio Kensington Street.

Inside The Old Rum Store, a cultural, gastronomic and multi-level destination in the lively Kensington Street neighbourhood, Sauro's restaurant will be the place where Ciano's culinary talent will once again meet the eclecticism of Provolone Valpadana PDO.

Restaurateurs and operators will thus be able to explore the distinctive characteristics of this cheese, both the mild and strong versions, through three exclusive recipes: Gnocco Fritto with Mild Provolone Valpadana PDO & capocollo; Strong Provolone Valpadana PDO foam, charred baby leeks & asparagus, toasted hazelnut, rosemary garlic & balsamic dressing and Risotto with caramelised radicchio, crispy bacon, Mild Provolone Valpadana PDO Fondue, toasted peppercorn.

