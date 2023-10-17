KEZAD Group Wins UN Investment Promotion Award for 2023

(MENAFN- AD Ports Group) Abu Dhabi, UAE – 17 October 2023: Khalifa Economic Zones Abu Dhabi – KEZAD Group, the largest operator of integrated and purpose-built economic zones in the UAE, has won the United Nations Investment Promotion Award 2023 for promoting investments in the energy transition.



The Award, received by Mohamed Ghareeb Al Hosani, Chief Experience Officer, KEZAD Group at a ceremony in Abu Dhabi, recognises KEZAD Group’s commitment to sustainable development and its efforts to attract investments in renewable energy and other clean technologies.



Abdullah Al Hameli, CEO Economic Cities & Free Zones, AD Ports Group said: “Climate change and its impact is a major consideration for AD Ports Group as we develop and enhance Abu Dhabi’s standing as the fountainhead of economic and industrial development in the Middle East in line with the direction and aims of the leadership of the country. In this decisive decade for climate action, the UAE aims to unite the world towards an agreement on bold, practical, and ambitious solutions to the most pressing global challenge of our time at COP28 (United Nations Climate Change Conference), being held next month.”



“Sustainability is part of our DNA, and we are continuously looking for ways to promote sustainable development that leaves a positive impact on the environment. Being recognised for our efforts in promoting the energy transition by the UN is certainly a major milestone in our journey towards a sustainable future.”



Mohamed Al Khadar Al Ahmed, CEO Khalifa Economic Zones Abu Dhabi, KEZD Group said: “It is quite an honour to be recognised for our promotion of sustainable investments in energy transition by UNCTAD and the World Investment Forum. At KEZAD Group, we are developing new enabling infrastructure for companies to further improve their sustainable practices including transitioning to greener and cleaner energy sources. Our efforts are aligned with the direction from our leadership on sustainable development, and our focus remains steadfast on creating a better world for our future generations.”



UN’s Sustainable Development Goal 13 urges all stakeholders to “take urgent action to combat climate change and its impacts”. Investment in climate change is broadly categorised into climate change mitigation investments, supporting the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions through cleaner or more efficient energy technologies, and climate change adaptation investments, improving resilience and helping adapt to the externalities created by climate change.





