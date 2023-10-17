Turkish Ambassador To Azerbaijan Visits Fuzuli

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Qabil Ashirov Read more
Turkish Ambassador has paid a visit to Fuzuli, which was
liberated from the Armenian invasion three years ago, Azernews reports.
We are heading for Fuzuli in its third year since the victory
and its liberation from the Armenian invasion, the Turkish
Ambassador to Azerbaijan Cahit Bağci shared a post on his X
account.
He added that we will witness the reconstruction and restoration
of Garabagh and the return of our brothers to their homeland.
To recall, the Fuzuli district was invaded by Armenian Armed
Groups on August 23, 1993. After being under 27 years of Armenian
invasion, the district was liberated on October 17, 2020.
Azerbaijan has started mass reconstruction and restoration works in
Fuzuli, like other liberated territories. Over 130,000 residents of
Fuzuli became IDPs as a result of Armenian occupation and so far,
roughly 1,000 former IDPs returned to Fuzuli.
