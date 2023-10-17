Reemo Raises €500,000 To Accelerate Growth

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Reemo, a french pioneer in high-performance remote access technology, is thrilled to announce an initial fundraising of €500,000.

- Gwenaël FourréPARIS, FRANCE, October 17, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Reemo raises €500,000 to accelerate growthReemo, a french pioneer in high-performance remote access technology, is thrilled to announce an initial fundraising of €500,000. This capital injection aims to fuel its rapid expansion not only within France but also internationally, facilitating the hiring of talents in technical and commercial fields. In the wake of this fundraising, Reemo also unveils its product innovation: Reemo Containers .Since its foundation in 2014, Reemo has experienced an upward trajectory by offering a remote access solution characterized by high performance, the ability to handle graphically intense environments, and low latency. Currently serving over 70 clients - including major accounts like Orange, TF1, Exaion (EDF) and the National Audiovisual Institute (INA) - and more than 20,000 users worldwide, in diverse sectors such as animation, video gaming, construction, and medical imaging, Reemo caters to freelancers as well as companies, regardless of the interface and operating system used.Strategic financing for product innovationAlongside this capitalization, Reemo is proud to launch Reemo Containers. This solution transforms interaction with containerized applications, allowing instant and secure access to their graphical interfaces via any web browser. Reemo Containers significantly extends the applications of Docker containers, from secure web browsing to document editing, and 3D modeling, all with an intuitive user interface.“This fundraising, accompanied by the launch of Reemo Containers, marks a new stage with a very clear ambition: to establish ourselves as the most efficient remote access solution. We look forward to continuing to innovate for our clients and are excited to see what the future holds!”, stated Yann Fourré, Co-founder and President of Reemo.“We are very proud to announce this acceleration and the launch of Reemo Containers, which opens new prospects for accessing containerized applications by enabling their real-time streaming via a simple browser", said Gwenaël Fourré, Co-founder and CTO of Reemo.About ReemoReemo is a secure and innovative remote access solution, designed by French technology and cybersecurity experts. The solution stands out for its ability to transmit real-time images of a remote screen to an internet browser at a rate of 60 frames per second without pixelation, while supporting a multitude of work tools from the access terminal to the remote machine.Client references : Orange, TF1, Exaion (EDF), Gobelins, Supamonks, BlueSpirit, TNZPV, Fabriques d'images, Triggerfish, Unit Image, Serious, E-artsup, Brassart, MOPA, INA, etc.Press contactJessica Malia / Aude Staub - Cabinet Gtec - - +33(0)4 56 60 95 92

Aude Staub

Reemo - Cabinet Gtec

189532218 ext.



Visit us on social media:

Twitter

LinkedIn

YouTube

Blazing fast low latency remote desktop & streaming technology built for creatives