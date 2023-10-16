Government Approves Appointment Of Kochatok As SE Ukrvuhillia Acting Director

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has approved the appointment of Yulia Kochatok as acting director of the state-owned enterprise Ukrvuhillia.

This is said in government resolution No. 923 as of October 13, Ukrinform reports.

"To agree with the proposal of the Energy Ministry regarding the appointment of Yulia Vasylivna Kochatok as acting director of the state-owned enterprise Ukrvuhillia,” the document says.

Previously, the state enterprise was headed by Oleksandr Kheilo, who was appointed as deputy energy minister on September 6.

In addition, under resolution No as of October 13, the Cabinet of Ministers approved the appointment of Mykhailo Kharchevnyi as acting director general of the state-owned coal mining enterprise Krasnolymanska.