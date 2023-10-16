Russia Hands Over MI-8 MTV Helicopter To Kyrgyzstan

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Russia handed over an MI-8 MTV helicopter to the Ministry of
Emergency Situations of Kyrgyzstan, Dayirbek Orunbekov, head of the
information policy service of the presidential administration of
the Kyrgyz Republic said, Azernews reports, citing
Kabar.
He noted that the helicopter was handed over to the Ministry of
Emergency Situations of the Kyrgyz Republic following negotiations
between the Presidents of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Zhaparov and Russia
Vladimir Putin.
The helicopter has everything necessary: passenger seats, two
additional fuel tanks, a powerful engine, a winch, an oxygen
apparatus, a medical module, and a spillway device.
