Russia Hands Over MI-8 MTV Helicopter To Kyrgyzstan

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Russia handed over an MI-8 MTV helicopter to the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Kyrgyzstan, Dayirbek Orunbekov, head of the information policy service of the presidential administration of the Kyrgyz Republic said, Azernews reports, citing Kabar.

He noted that the helicopter was handed over to the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Kyrgyz Republic following negotiations between the Presidents of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Zhaparov and Russia Vladimir Putin.

The helicopter has everything necessary: passenger seats, two additional fuel tanks, a powerful engine, a winch, an oxygen apparatus, a medical module, and a spillway device.