Relaxo Handed Over 38 Govt. Schools To SMC & Education Department In Haridwar

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) 16th October 2023: Under the Parivartan Model School Project of Relaxo Footwear's Limited an event was organized on 10th October 2023 to Hand Over the 38 Government schools (35 of Khanpur Block and 3 of Laksar Block) to School Management Committee and Education Department, where the infrastructure intervention work is completed in 2022-2023.



The chief guest for the event was Mr. Bansidhar Tiwari (IAS) - State Project Director- Samagra Shiksha Uttarakhand, along with him Dr. Mukul Kumar Sati- Additional State Project Director- Samagra Shiksha Uttarakhand & Mr. Sushil Batra- Chief Financial Officer- Relaxo Footwears Limited were present as special guests.



The event was also graced by Ms. Deepti Yadav- BEO Khanpur, Mr. J.P. Kala- BEO Laksar, Mr. Tomar- BEO Bahadrabad, Mr Gambhir Agrawal- CSR Head- Relaxo, Mr. B.P Mandoli- Staff Officer- Samagra Shiksha Uttarakhand, Mr. Vijay Thapliyal- Coordinator- Samagra Shiksha Uttarakhand, Mr. Neeraj Awasthi- Unit Head Relaxo Haridwar, Mr. Anil Dhiman, Mr. Sunil Dimri – Relaxo Haridwar, Mr. Jaiveer Kaushal, CSR Coordinator, Haridwar, Mr. Sudhir Uniyal, Coordinator, Samagra Shiksha, Haridwar.



Mr. Gambhir Agrawal, Head CSR, Relaxo gave a brief introduction about all the project activities starting with 13 Government Schools in Phase 1 of project and as on date total 104 (Phase 1 to Phase 4) Government Schools of Khanpur & Laksar Block, Haridwar District. He briefed about the two main aspects of the Parivartan Model School Project i.e. Infrastructure Development (New Construction/Renovation) of Main Gate, Boundary Wall, Stage, Roof Water Proofing, Age appropriate Hand washing station, flooring etc.



He highlighted that 89 new toilet blocks have been constructed in 51 schools. Building as a learning aid (BALA) which is a great Teaching-Learning tool is given importance and BALA designs were installed inside & outside of the entire school premise which is very beneficial for both teachers and students. Apart from this various trainings, meetings, sensitizing sessions are also organized with/for Teachers, School Management Committee (SMC) Members, Students, Parents and Community as well.



Showing his gratitude towards Relaxo's 'Parivartan Model School Project' work, Hon. Chief Guest Mr. Bansidhar Tiwari himself presented a bouquet to both Mr. Sushil Batra & Mr. Gambhir Agrawal.



Hon. Chief Guest Mr. Tiwari highlighted the significance of physical infrastructure and stressed on the importance of community involvement in schools. He encouraged parents to take an active interest in their children's education, highlighting the role of teachers and parents in shaping the future of the country. The efforts put behind grooming the students and bringing out the leadership qualities among students through Bal Mantri Mandal & other Co-Curricular activities being organized in schools under the project were also highly praised by him.



He said that we are very happy that Relaxo is working relentlessly in the remote areas like Khanpur & Laksar and also requested to take up Kasturba Gandhi & Netaji Subhash Schools under this program as well. He appreciated the work of bringing community in the support of government schools by creating Education Support Groups of local people who are volunteering in solving the local issues and also to strengthen the Management and support teachers and SMC's of the respective schools.



The presence of representatives of PRI, Community members, Parents etc., in this event is a strong proof that this Parivartan Project has successfully engaged them for the betterment of Rural Education system.



He said that Relaxo's Parivartan Model School Project has come up as a classic model of the partnership of corporate, government and community.



Special Guest Dr. Mukul Kumar Sati said that we are very happy that Relaxo has come up to partner with and support the Education department in the infrastructure works and capacity building activities in the schools taken under this project which is directly benefiting the children of rural background, their parents as well as our teachers. He also announced that the Hon. State Project Director, Samagra Shiksha, Uttarakhand has asked to put up the proposal of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose residential school in village Lalchandwala.



Mr. Sushil Batra, CFO, Relaxo welcomed all the dignitaries and said that any good social work is possible only through the collaborative partnership with all the stakeholders, here I am happy that State and District officials of Education Department are appreciating the effort of Relaxo and also acknowledging the same he urged the local community members to come forward and provide the best possible support.



BEO, Khanpur, Mrs. Deepti Yadav thanked Mr. Agrawal and team of project for regularly working in direct contact with all the Teachers, Students, Parents and other stakeholders. When this project was started in 2018, since then we all are working as one unit to bring the necessary changes in the quality education and infrastructure of the respective areas.



Mr B.P. Maindoli, Staff Officer, Samagra Shiksha, Uttarakhand said that until now we have only heard and seen the works done under this project through the communications done by Mr. Agrawal but today I am very happy and impressed to see that whatever they have communicated to the education department is less than the actual works done by them.



Chief Guest and other dignitaries formally welcomed the students of GPS Karanpur by giving education kit (3 notebooks, a drawing book and a pencil kit). To be noted that the long pending drain water issue from nearby houses is resolved and the construction work intiated in March 2023 is completed and the school is now ready to restart the classes in its own campus.



The same Education kit will also be distributed to all the students of 77 schools (Phase 1 to Phase 3) of this project.



During the event various stakeholders such as the members of Bal Mantri Mandal- Ms. Iram-Education Minister, GPS Lalchandwala, Ms. Nikki- Prime Minister, GPS Balchandwala, Ms. Janvi- Prime Minister, GPS Bhurni; Mr. Narendra Kumar, Ms. Bhawna (SMC Members); Mr. Tirath Pal & Mr. Rahu Verma (ESG Members); Mr. Shubham & Ms. Pooja (Parents) shared their views on different activities of the project.



The event was attended by PRI members, Teachers, SMC members, Parents, ESG members and the people of various villages.





Company :-Percept Profile

User :- Rajat Khanna

Email :