France presents radical threat system

(MENAFN) In a significant response to the recent tragic events, the French government has heightened the nation's terrorism alert to its most critical level. This decision came in the wake of a mass stabbing incident that occurred at a school in Arras, coinciding with a proclaimed "day of jihad" announced by Hamas supporters. Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne, following her meeting with President Emmanuel Macron, officially declared the escalated status of the Vigipirate alert system. Urging citizens to remain vigilant and well-informed, Borne emphasized the importance of promptly reporting any suspicious events, whether occurring online or in the physical world.



Earlier on the fateful day, a devastating attack unfolded at a high school in Arras, a city situated in northern France. A Muslim individual, identified as Mohamed Mogouchkov, and described as a "Russian national" with Chechen or Ingush roots, carried out the assault. Intriguingly, Mogouchkov was already under police surveillance due to his affiliations with extremist Islamist groups. Once a student at the Lycee Gambetta, Mogouchkov returned to the school premises on Friday morning, perpetrating a fatal stabbing of a French language teacher, targeting the throat and chest, as reported by the police. Additionally, another teacher and a security guard sustained severe injuries, while a janitor experienced non-critical wounds. Remarkably, no students were harmed during this harrowing incident.



Eyewitness accounts revealed that the assailant vociferously proclaimed "Allahu akbar" (God is great) while executing the attack on the school staff. Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin stated unequivocally that there exists a direct connection between the tragic events in Arras and the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas. Law enforcement swiftly apprehended Mogouchkov, along with several members of his family, including his mother, sister, uncle, and 17-year-old brother, as part of their ongoing investigation into the incident.



MENAFN16102023000045015687ID1107246017