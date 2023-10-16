Hia Hub, In Collaboration With Fashion Futures, Unveils 2023 Line-Up!

(MENAFN- Asdaf News) Hia Hub, in partnership with Fashion Futures, the Saudi Fashion Commission's annual event, is pleased to announce an exceptional lineup of regional and global fashion leaders, celebrities, artists and brands at the largest fashion and lifestyle conference in the region. From 3-7 November 2023 in Riyadh's JAX District, headliners such as Fashion Icon and Supermodel Kate Moss, Actress Nadine Njeim, the Co-Creative Directors from Oscar de La Renta, Digital Entrepreneur and Luxury Consultant Nojoud Al Rumaihi, and Artist Future Bedouin will take the stage to highlight the latest trends and perspectives in fashion, beauty, art, design and luxury, promising to be an inspiring event for industry professionals and attendees alike.

Tickets are now available for purchase here . This year, Hia Hub and Fashion Futures have introduced a range of tailored ticketing options, including separate passes for 1-day, 5-days, masterclasses, and workshops and seminars. There are also a limited number of all-access VIP tickets available that will provide guests with exclusive backstage access and priority admission to all masterclasses.

Hia Hub has joined forces with Fashion Futures, one of Saudi Arabia's leading fashion platforms, to curate a dynamic programme of insightful discussions, seminars, masterclasses, workshops, interactive exhibitions and live performances. Over the course of 5 days, Hia Hub will explore the transformation taking place in the international fashion, beauty and creative industries with global icons and brands, such as YSL Beauty; Jimmy Choo; Hindash, Celebrity Makeup Artist; Yoon Ahn, Creative Director for Ambush and Dior Homme Jewellery, and Global Women's Curator for Nike; Karla Welch, Celebrity Stylist and Creative Director; Dexter Navy, Filmmaker and Photographer; Elizabeth von der Goltz, CEO of Browns and Chief Fashion and Merchandising Officer at FARFETCH; and Johan Lindeberg, Founder of J. Lindeberg and JAY3LLE.

The programme will also explore the trends driving the fast-growing local and regional fashion and design industries with the top entrepreneurs, designers and personalities, including Designer Andrea Wazen, Fashion Director Jeff Aoun, CEO and Founder of Yataghan Jewellery Sarah Abudawood, and Actress Stephanie Atala.

Hia Hub is also focused on inspiring the next generation of fashion entrepreneurs and creatives by providing a platform to learn and interact with leading global fashion and design institutions. The conference will feature masterclasses and talks with Dr Leyla Neri, Head of the Master of Arts Programs at the French Institute of Fashion, Paris; Dr Andrée-Anne Lemieux, Head of IFM-Kering Research and Chair on Sustainability at IMF & Kering; Adrien Roberts, International Director of Education Accademia Costume & Moda, GFF Trustee, GFWi Chairperson; Flavia Collatina, Senior Leather Goods Designer, Accademia Costume & Moda; Sonia Veroni, CEO Modateca Deanna and Director CKD Master; and Ozlem Cakir, Professional Image and Communication Consultant.

Since launching in 2021, Hia Hub has become a flagship conference in the region. This year, Hia Hub is back for its third edition with an even bigger programme, with a focus on paying tribute to the contributions the Arab community has made to the world of fashion, art and design.