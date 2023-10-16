Monoethylene Glycol Market Forecasted To Cross US$ 65 Billion At A 5.4% CAGR By 2032 Themarketpublicist

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy) The monoethylene glycol market in United State is poised to see a growth rate of 5.2% over the forecasted period. Monoethylene glycol, with its multifaceted applications, serves as a fundamental raw material in the production of textiles, polyester fibers, and various other uses such as coolant, antifreeze, dewatering agent, chemical intermediate, humectant, and anti-corrosion agent. Its versatility has earned considerable favor within the U.S. market.

The global monoethylene glycol market is anticipated to exhibit a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.4% from 2022 to 2032. Estimates suggest that the market share of monoethylene glycol is projected to reach US$ 65 billion by the year 2032, a significant increase from its 2022 value of US$ 38.4 billion.

For more insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report:



In recent years, the global market for monoethylene glycol (MEG) has experienced a remarkable surge, driven by the soaring demand for two key industries: PET bottles and polyester fibers.

The Rise of PET Bottles

PET (Polyethylene Terephthalate) bottles are ubiquitous in our daily lives. From the water bottles we carry to the soft drink containers that line store shelves, PET bottles have become the container of choice for a wide range of beverages. The reasons behind this surge in PET bottle popularity are clear: they are lightweight, shatter-resistant, and fully recyclable. Furthermore, PET bottles are also highly compatible with the consumer-driven push for sustainability and eco-friendly packaging.

The PET bottle market's exponential growth can be attributed to multiple factors, including changing consumer preferences and a global shift towards more eco-conscious choices. As governments and environmental organizations champion the reduction of single-use plastics, PET bottles are seen as a viable alternative due to their recyclability.

Monoethylene glycol is a vital component in the production of PET. It serves as a feedstock for the manufacturing of PET resin, providing the material's crucial chemical structure. The surge in PET bottle demand has consequently driven the increased use of monoethylene glycol in the plastics industry.

Polyester Fiber's Revival

Simultaneously, the global textile industry is experiencing a resurgence in the popularity of polyester fibers. These versatile fibers are used in a wide range of applications, from clothing and home textiles to industrial materials. Their growth can be attributed to their durability, resistance to wrinkles, and cost-effectiveness. Polyester fibers have also become a preferred choice in the fashion industry due to their ability to mimic natural fibers, providing comfort and aesthetic appeal.

Monoethylene glycol plays a pivotal role in the production of polyester fibers. It is a critical component in the synthesis of polyethylene terephthalate (PET) chips, which are then processed into polyester fibers. As the textile industry continues to expand globally, the demand for polyester fibers has followed suit, resulting in increased demand for monoethylene glycol.

Global Market Implications

The surge in demand for monoethylene glycol due to PET bottles and polyester fibers is not restricted to a particular region. This trend is observed on a global scale. Regions like Asia-Pacific, with its booming textile industry and rising consumer demand for PET bottles, have played a substantial role in this market surge. North America and Europe are also significant contributors to this growth, as sustainability concerns drive the demand for PET bottles and eco-friendly textiles.

Competitive Landscape

In the monoethylene glycol market, key players include Nouryon, BASF SE, Dow, India Glycols Limited, LACC, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Nan Ya Plastics Corporation, Reliance Industries Limited, Royal Dutch Shell PLC, SABIC, and Solventis.

Market Outlook In the foreseeable future, the rising consumption across various end-use industries, coupled with ongoing technological advancements, is poised to stimulate the demand for monoethylene glycol. This versatile compound finds applications in the production of anti-corrosion agents, anti-freeze solutions, coolant materials, dewatering agents, and various other chemical intermediates.

Moreover, monoethylene glycol serves as a crucial component in the creation of a range of hygroscopic materials that cater to diverse sectors such as textiles, packaging, and automotive manufacturing. Furthermore, the expansion of production capacity in China and the Middle East is expected to play a pivotal role in driving both product and monoethylene glycol market growth.

Notably, Mitsubishi Chemicals and Reliance Industries jointly exert significant influence over the global monoethylene glycol market, collectively commanding a substantial market share exceeding 40%.

Key Segments



By Application :



Polyester Fiber



PET Bottle



PET Film



Antifreeze

Industrial

By End User :



Textile



Packaging



Plastic



Automotive and Transportation

Other End User Industries

By Region :



North America



Latin America



Europe



Asia Pacific Middle East and Africa

Get Customization on this Report:



The global monoethylene glycol market is experiencing unprecedented growth as the demand for PET bottles and polyester fibers continues to surge. The versatility of MEG in these key industries has made it a vital component in the production of eco-friendly packaging and textile materials. As consumers and manufacturers alike prioritize sustainability, it is essential for the MEG industry to adapt and innovate to meet the evolving needs of a changing world.

Contact:

US Sales Office

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583, +353-1-4434-232

Email: