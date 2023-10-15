Mahmoud Abbas firmly refuses displacement of Gaza’s residents

(MENAFN) On Saturday, Palestinian Authority Leader Mahmoud Abbas firmly refused the displacement of Gaza’s residents from their territory in a phone call with US Leader Joe Biden, Abbas’ office verified in a declaration.



Biden vowed to back attempts by the Palestinian Authority, which rules the West Bank, to deliver much-needed humanitarian aid to Hamas-controlled Gaza, based on a White House brief of the call.



The US leader also said his government has been functioning with the UN, Egypt, Jordan, as well as Israel “to ensure humanitarian supplies reach civilians in Gaza,” based on the summary, even though Israel itself has promised no electricity, water, or food is going to reach in the land until the captives held by Hamas last Saturday are sent back.



In a conference on Friday in Amman, Abbas also informed US Secretary of State Antony Blinken that he "rejects the forced displacement" of Palestinians from Gaza and warned the US envoy that complying with Israel's order to evacuate north Gaza could lead to a "second Nakba," which refers to Israel's 1947–1948 compelled departure of 750,000 Palestinians from their land.

