NATO supports Kosovo peacekeeping mission by deploying Romanian units

(MENAFN) NATO announced that over 130 extra Romanian troops have landed in Kosovo to bolster the peacekeeping mission of NATO's Kosovo Force (KFOR).



These troops arrived on Friday, according to a statement from NATO, and their deployment supplements the 200 British soldiers sent earlier in the month.



"The deployment of these additional troops comes after the violent attack on Kosovo Police on 24 September and increased tensions in the region," the military alliance declared.



It further mentioned that: "These deployments are a prudent step to ensure KFOR has the forces it needs to fulfil its UN mandate to maintain a safe and secure environment and freedom of movement for all people in Kosovo."



Since 1999, NATO has been at the helm of a peacekeeping mission in Kosovo, as mandated by UN Security Council Resolution 1244. At present, KFOR comprises over 4,500 troops provided by 27 NATO member states and partner nations.

