3.6 Magnitude Earthquake Hit Lerik District

(MENAFN- AzerNews) On October 15, at 06:01 local time, an earthquake of magnitude 3.6 hit Lerik district, Azernews reports.

The Seismological Service Center of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences said that the depth of the earthquake was 16 kilometers.

It should be noted that on October 12, at 19:54 local time, an earthquake with a magnitude of 3.2 struck 12 kilometers north of Lankaran station.