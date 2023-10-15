Nikopol District Struck By Russian Heavy Artillery

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the night of October 15, 2023, Russian troops were shelling the Dnipropetrovsk region's Nikopol district with heavy artillery.

The relevant statement was made by Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Head Serhii Lysak on Facebook , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“Last night [Russian] occupation troops were shelling the Nikopol district with heavy artillery. About 40 projectiles were fired at the district center and the Marhanets community,” Lysak wrote.

Following the enemy attack, a detached house caught fire in the city of Nikopol. Rescuers extinguished it.

Another eight houses and one household building were damaged. Russian attacks also affected a power transmission line, a mini bus, and 10 photovoltaic panels.

Additionally, Ukraine's air defense units detected and destroyed an enemy unmanned aerial vehicle over the Dnipropetrovsk region.