(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Security Service's Special Operations Center A says its soldiers destroyed 57 units of Russian military hardware in the past three weeks.

That's according to the SBU press service, Ukrinform reports.

Over the past three weeks, the SBU operatives destroyed 10 Russian tanks, a BM-21 Grad MLR system, a Tor anti-aircraft missile system, seven armored infantry vehicles, four MTLBs, three armored personnel carriers, seven self-propelled artillery systems, seven artillery systems, and a Tiger armored combat vehicle.

Video: Security Service of Ukraine

Also, fighters with Specops Center A destroyed three mortars, an anti-aircraft system, 11 military trucks, and a Murom-M radar, installed in the temporarily captured territory.

Nebo-U radar system, tanks, artillery systems:shows how they destroy enemy equipment

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Ukraine's Defense Forces yesterday killed in action 800 invaders, downed a Su-25 fighter, and a Solntsepek flamethrower in the Tavria operational zone.

