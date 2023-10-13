Houthi Drone Attack Kills 3 Yemeni Gov't Soldiers

(MENAFN- Famagusta Gazette) At least three Yemeni government soldiers were killed and several more injured in a Houthi drone strike in the country's northern province of Saada, a military official told Xinhua on Friday.

The local military official, who asked to remain anonymous, said that the drone attack targeted a military site of the government forces in the Almalaheeth area west of Saada province late Thursday night.

He confirmed that the Houthi-launched attack killed three soldiers of the 63rd Infantry Brigade stationed in the region and injured several others.

Over the past week, Houthi forces have intensified operations against government troops in various areas of the war-ravaged Arab country using bombs, snipers, and drones, according to the official.

Almalaheeth lies near the Saudi Arabian border and was recaptured from the Houthis by government forces in May 2018. It remains an active frontline in the ongoing conflict between the Saudi-backed Yemeni government and the rebels.

Saada province is considered the heartland of the Houthi rebel group, which has controlled the Yemeni capital Sanaa, and much of the north since late 2014.

The Saudi Arabia-led coalition intervened in the conflict in support of the Yemeni government in 2015.

The years-long war brought the Arab world's poorest country to the brink of collapse, causing famine and widespread suffering and leaving millions without access to adequate nutrition. ■

