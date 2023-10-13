Iraq Restricts Imports Of Juices, Beverages, And Cakes

(MENAFN- Iraq Business News) By John Lee.

In an effort to support local production, the Iraqi Cabinet has approved a recommendation from the Ministerial Economic Council (Resolution No. 230226/Q) aimed at restricting the import of juices, beverages, and cakes. The decision entails:

The removal of juices, beverages, pastries, and cakes of all kinds from the import lists. A review of this removal will take place one year after implementation by the Ministry of Industry and Minerals, Industrial Development and Regulation Department. This review aims to assess the impact on the local market, whether positive or negative. If the evaluation is positive, the removal decision will continue until there is a genuine need for future reevaluation.The decision will be effective 90 days from the date of issuance concerning pastries and cakes, while the ban on the import of juices and beverages currently in place will remain unchanged.Local producers are encouraged to continue submitting protection requests for products covered by this decision.

(Source: Media Office of the Iraqi Prime Minister)