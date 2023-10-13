Heartfire Presents A Rare Mayan Cacao Ceremony With Tz'utujil Elder Nana Marina Cruz At Naropa University

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Participants will have the opportunity to immerse themselves in the rich tradition of Cacao, a sacred teacher-plant revered for its healing properties.

- Yasha S. WagnerBOULDER, CO, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Heartfire Productions is excited to annouce a unique opportunity to experience an authentic Mayan Cacao Ceremony with Tz'utujil Elder, Nana Marina Cruz. Nana Marina will be guiding the cacao ceremony at Naropa University in Boulder, Colorado , on October 27th in honor of Dias de Los Ancestros ("days of the ancestors"). The ceremony will delve into the ancient wisdom of the Mayan tradition, combining indigenous practices, sacred teachings, and the medicinal power of Cacao.Nana Marina Cruz is an esteemed Ajq'ii (ceremonial leader and spiritual guide) from the Tz'utujil tribe of Lago Atitlán in Guatemala. Her deep-rooted knowledge, passed down from her father, Tata Pedro Cruz, another great Maya Elder, makes this event a rare chance for local residents to be in ceremony with a Maya Elder.The Mayan Cacao Ceremony will pay homage to this seasonal transition, a sacred time when the boundaries between realms is thin. Participants will have the opportunity to immerse themselves in the rich tradition of Cacao, a sacred teacher-plant revered for its healing properties. The ceremony will also celebrate ancestral connections and explore the energies and signs of the Mayan calendar.Cacao, known for its healing qualities, serves as a conduit to nourish the body, open the heart, and activate the mind and spirit. Participants are encouraged to approach the ceremony on an empty stomach to fully embrace the transformative experience.HeartFire Productions is proud to partner with The Keating-Schachter Center for Interspirituality and Naropa's Department of World Wisdom Traditions to bring this authentic indigenous ceremonial practice to an accredited university setting. This event marks the beginning of an ongoing partnership that aims to host continued opportunities with distinguished guests.Co-founder and Producer of Heartfire, Yasha S. Wagner, explains,“There is now a rapidly growing interest in consciousness research at Naropa University and many other schools, from Johns Hopkins to Stanford. However, modern research is often in dire need of more direct inner transmission from the ancestral lineages that steward the ancient knowledge of sacred consciousness research. Our new initiative will ground and upgrade that modern research within the context of tradition through these amazing experiential learning opportunities.”This event is expected to fill up quickly due to its limited capacity, so attendees are encouraged to register promptly to secure their spot.Event Details:Date: October 27th, 2023Time: 5:45-9:15pmLocation: Naropa University, Boulder, ColoradoRegister hereFor Deeper Studies: For those seeking a more in-depth exploration of Cacao and the Mayan Cosmovision, additional opportunities are available during Nana Marina's week-long visit to Colorado. Two-day in-depth training and a special Cacao Ceremony are being offered at Sanctorum Ecovillage near Colorado Springs.For more information and to stay updated on upcoming events, sign up for HeartFire Productions' mailing list .Sponsors and Collaborators:HeartFire ProductionsCharis Foundation 501(C)3Naropa UniversityWorldchangers Organization 501(C)3Sanctorum EcovillageAnd other affiliatesFor media inquiries, please contact:Cassandra SmithDirector of Marketing & CommunicationsNaropa University

