DLF Cyberhub Has Launched A Special Month-Long \'Feel The Beat\' Campaign

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) DLF CyberHub, the heart and soul of Gurugram's entertainment and shopping scene, is celebrating a decade of unparalleled success. They have launched a special campaign as an ode to their journey and it promises to be bigger, better, and more exciting than ever before. Starting on the 9th of October, CyberHub\'s month-long \'Feel the Beat\' campaign encapsulates the pulse of life in the center of Gurugram's heart, inviting everyone to be a part of their story.

It's Raining Giveaways at CyberHub!



Starting from the 9th till the 30th of October, customers have a chance to grab some mind-boggling deals. They can win vouchers worth 2K on retail purchases of INR 10,000 to INR 19,999, vouchers worth 4K on retail purchases of INR 20,000 to INR 29,999 and vouchers worth 6K on purchases of INR 30,000 & above. On top of this, every week the highest weekly shopper will take home a Samsung Galaxy Flip 5. The winners of this will be announced every Monday so make sure you follow all of CyberHub's social media pages closely.



However, the excitement doesn\'t stop there. The most exciting opportunity awaits you with CyberHub\'s“Mega Prize Lucky Draw.” Simply spend INR 50K or more on food, beverage, and retail, and you\'ll qualify for this exclusive contest, giving you a shot at winning a shiny new Skoda Slavia. The lucky winner will be revealed on October 31st.

Sip, Savor, and Celebrate with Oktoberfest



This month, experience the true essence of the Oktoberfest at DLF CyberHub. It\'s the perfect chance to unwind and reconnect with loved ones by indulging in a carefully curated selection of the finest brews, delectable culinary delights and an exciting Pub Crawl. Come savor the essence of togetherness and create cherished memories at DLF CyberHub\'s Oktoberfest celebration from the 11th till the 25th of October.



Get ready to immerse yourself in the celebratory vibes of DLF CyberHub\'s 10th Anniversary with their exclusive AR Filters on Instagram! It\'s time to \"Feel the Beat\" like never before. Choose from a range of dynamic filters to instantly ignite your party spirit. But here\'s the icing on the cake – you also get a chance to win some exciting vouchers! It\'s simple: just snap a picture using the filter, tag DLF CyberHub on your stories, and use #FeelTheBeat.



But that\'s not all – brace yourselves for another exhilarating surprise! A life-sized pixel heart will be waiting for you at CyberHub, equipped with a unique QR code. Scan it, and watch a 3D heart pop up on your mobile screen. Your mission? Match three boxes with the same symbol, just like a lucky slot machine. Once you unveil your result, share those screenshots on your stories, and tag DLF CyberHub with #FeelTheBeat to unlock the door to fantastic giveaways.



A part of their Active Gurugram initiative, DLF CyberHub is organizing an exciting Zumba Dance Party on the 29th of October led by none other than fitness queen Shwetambari Shetty. Join the rhythm, feel the beat, and grab your workout gear because it\'s a party where you\'ll leave with a smile on your face and a heart full of joy.



CyberHub\'s 10th Year Anniversary promises to be an extravaganza of shopping, dining, entertainment, and celebration. With incredible offers, exclusive giveaways, and some fun activities, it\'s a whirlwind of excitement you won\'t want to miss.

Company :-PR Pundit

User :- Divij Krishna

Email :