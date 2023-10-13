Azerbaijan's SMBDA Discusses Upcoming Launch Of Famous Turkish Hotel Brand In Baku

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 13. The meeting with
Turkish Dedeman Holding and "Dogru Holding" companies discussed
investment opportunities in Azerbaijan and the potential for
collaboration with local small and medium-sized businesses,
Trend reports.
The Agency for the Development of Small and Medium-sized
Businesses (SMBDA) of Azerbaijan's Economy Minister said that the
SMBDA Chairman Orkhan Mammadov met with the Chairman of the Board
of Directors of the "Dogru Holding" Bulent Dogru, the Chairman of
the Board of Directors of "Dedeman Holding" Rifat Sukru, and the
Chairperson of the Board of Directors of "Dedeman Turizm" Banu
Dedeman.
The meeting involved the exchange of ideas related to business
and investment in Azerbaijan, cooperation with local small and
medium-sized businesses, and business opportunities in the service
sector.
The event also pointed out that the famous Turkish 'Dedeman
Hotel' brand will be soon launched in Baku.
During the 12th Meeting of Ministers of Economy/Trade of the
Organization of Turkic States (OTS) and the 14th Working Group
Meeting on Economic Cooperation in Istanbul (September 14, 2023),
member states of OTS agreed to increase mutual investments.
'Dedeman Hotels' is one of the most famous hotel chains in
Türkiye. The first 'Dedeman' Ankara Hotel was built in Ankara in
1966. Today, the chain includes 19 hotels in Türkiye, five in
Bulgaria, Syria, Uzbekistan and Cyprus.
