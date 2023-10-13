GIMS' Parade Of Excellence Showcases 100 Unique, Classic Cars

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Joelyn Baluyut | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Lusail Boulevard came alive yesterday with the breathtaking spectacle of 100 luxurious dream cars cruising along the 1.3-kilometre stretch of road.

The automotive extravaganza, billed the“Parade of Excellence,” was part of the programme of the inaugural Geneva International Motor Show (GIMS) Qatar, which concludes tomorrow, October 14.

In a celebration of automotive culture, the parade was a visual feast for guests as it featured a remarkable array of cars. From the latest, cutting-edge models to timeless classics and cherished museum pieces, the event captivated the entire community, drawing in hundreds of enthusiastic onlookers on a Thursday evening. The parade was a vivid showcase of automotive diversity, featuring an impressive lineup of classical cars that included the iconic 1964 Ford Chevy with its distinctive blue stripes, the powerful Dodge Charger R/T, the sleek Toyota MR2, the revered Mustang Shelby GT 500, the muscular Ford Mustang, the timeless Chevrolet Corvette C2, the elegant Datsun GT 240k, and the classic 1964 Mercedes-Benz SR4, among others.

This event was made possible through a collaboration with the Sealine Circuit Sports Club - Mawater and Elite Supercars. The“Parade of Excellence” is part of the“Urban Playground” activated this weekend at Lusail Boulevard which features lineup of music artists, DJs, and engaging talks at a designated centre stage at Lusail Plaza Towers.

“The Urban Playground is set to bring the energy and excitement of GIMS Qatar right into the heart of one of the most iconic destinations in Qatar, said Salem Al Muhannadi, Head of the Sealine Circuit Sports Club - Mawater. "The weekend-long festivities at Lusail Boulevard are free and open to the public, and we invite everyone to join us for an unforgettable celebration of car culture.” The daily programme of festivities will run from 5pm until 10pm. During the weekend event, the Auto-Life Village has also been activated offering visitors an immersive encounter filled with culinary delights, shopping opportunities, and family entertainment.