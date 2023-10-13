Suspected Cop Killer Shot Dead By STF

(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette)

A suspect linked to the murder of a former Inspector of Police (IP) was shot dead by the Police Special Task Force (STF) during an alleged exchange of fire in the Meetiyagoda area.

The 42-year-old succumbed to his injuries in hospital after the STF retaliated when the suspect opened fire during an attempt to arrest him.

The Police said the STF had arrived at the location after receiving information there was an accused in a house in the area.

When the STF arrived at the location the suspect opened fire and the STF retaliated.

The suspect sustained injuries and was admitted to the Balapitiya Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

He was accused of being involved in the murder of a former Inspector of Police (IP) in Galle recently. (Colombo Gazette)