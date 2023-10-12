Vault Hill Celebrates Jane Egerton-Idehen's Appointment As MD/CEO Of NIGCOMSAT By The President Of Nigeria

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, October 13, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- With immense pride, Vault Hill acknowledges the appointment of our esteemed Head of Sales, Jane (Amadi Nkechi) Egerton-Idehen, as the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Communications Satellite Limited (NIGCOMSAT) by President Bola Tinubu of Nigeria.Jane's trajectory from leading sales at multinational corporations to this new pinnacle of responsibility exemplifies her profound proficiency and commitment to the industry. With positions at Meta, Avanti Communications Group PLC, Ericsson, and Nokia-Siemens under her belt, Jane's multidimensional experience makes her a perfect fit for this new role.More than just a business leader, Jane has been an emblem of change, tirelessly championing the cause of women in STEM. Her dedicated work with the NGO“Women and Career”, coupled with her insightful book“Be Fearless: Give Yourself Permission To Be You”, has illuminated paths for numerous women aspiring to thrive in STEM domains.Having been recognized as one of Nigeria's“50 Leading Ladies in Corporate Nigeria” and with an impressive educational portfolio that includes elite institutions like Harvard Business School and Yale School of Management, Jane is set to bring transformative change to NIGCOMSAT."Vault Hill is proud to have had Jane in our family. We are confident that under her visionary leadership, NIGCOMSAT will ascend to unprecedented heights in the communications and technology arena" - Jimi Daodu, Founder/CEO Vault Hill.

