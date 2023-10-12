Solates By Samantha New Sound Meditation, Pilates And Yoga Studio In Los Feliz

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Solates By Samantha

Try our new Sound Healing, Pilates and Yoga infused classes indoor or outdoor.

- Samantha PopaLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Solates by Samantha : A Nurturing Space for Pilates , Sound Healing, and yoga in Los Feliz.Samantha, deeply rooted in the Los Feliz community, unveils Solates by Samantha, a sustainably sourced wellness sanctuary nestled on Hillhurst Avenue. Samantha, a mindful wellness instructor since 2007 and former award winning bridal gown designer at A Bride by Samantha in Beverly Hills, warmly invites you to explore a world where Pilates, yoga, and bespoke sound healing convene to create a holistic healing journey.Local Entrepreneur Brings Sustainable Wellness HomeWith her history, from crafting designs for A Bride by Samantha to guiding celebrities in wellness, Samantha infuses a wealth of experience into Solates. As a trilingual and environmentally conscious entrepreneur, Samantha ensures the studio is a beacon of sustainability, body positivity, and empowerment for all women, especially those navigating the transformative phases of pre and postnatal life.Specially Curated Pre and Postnatal Sound HealingSolates by Samantha offers a unique blend of wellness practices and introduces specialized sound healing sessions, designed meticulously for pre and postnatal women, providing a nurturing environment where they can embrace and celebrate each stage of their journey with supportive, resonant vibrations.Empowerment through Every Breath and MovementSamantha's philosophy permeates every offering at Solates, embedding empowerment and body positivity into each session. It is a space where the community is invited to explore, heal, and celebrate their individual wellness paths, surrounded by understanding and encouragement.In Samantha's words,“Solates is a symphony of various healing practices, creating a sanctuary where each individual, and particularly women traversing the transformative pre and postnatal phases, can find strength, solace, and regeneration through mindful movement and sound.”Opening Week CelebrationsJoin us in a week of discovery and celebration during the Solates opening week, where you can:.Experience complimentary classes, journeying through Pilates, breathwork, and an exploration of our unique sound meditation..Avail of exclusive early-bird memberships and package deals..Engage in workshops, immersing yourself in a harmonic convergence of physical and spiritual wellness.Begin Your Wellness Journey at Solates by SamanthaWe warmly welcome you to begin your exploration of holistic wellness with Solates by Samantha. For more details, schedules, and to be part of our community, visit or connect with us at .Solates by Samantha: Your sanctuary for integrated, empowered, and compassionate wellness, where every session is a celebration of you.

Samantha Popa

Solates By Samantha



Visit us on social media:

Instagram

YouTube

TikTok