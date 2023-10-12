Man Injured As Russians Shell Beryslav

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian occupiers shelled Beryslav in Kherson region, injuring a 70-year-old man.

Volodymyr Litvinov, the head of the Beryslav district state administration, said this in a Facebook post , Ukrinform reports.

Enemy artillery shells also hit residential neighborhoods in the city.

"As a result of the shelling, a 70-year-old man was wounded, medics provided assistance to the victim at the scene,” the report says.

As reported by Ukrinform, in the afternoon of October 12, the Russian army again shelled the village of Chornobaivka in Kherson region. A 71-year-old man was killed.