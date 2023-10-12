Dataweave And Priceadvantage Forge Strategic Partnership To Bolster Fuel Pricing Intelligence Solutions

(MENAFN- News Direct) --News Direct--

DataWeave , a leading provider of competitive intelligence and digital shelf analytics for retailers and consumer brands globally, announced today that it has entered into a strategic partnership with PriceAdvantage, a division of Skyline Products, to provide fuel retailers, convenience stores, and gas stations with the industry's most advanced fuel pricing intelligence solution.

"We are excited to announce our partnership with PriceAdvantage, marking a significant step in strengthening our footprint within the North American fuel pricing market," said Karthik Bettadapura, Co-founder and CEO of DataWeave.“This collaboration signifies our commitment to providing customers with an all-encompassing fuel pricing solution, powered by our first-party fuel pricing data, which is aggregated directly from hundreds of online web sources and mobile apps."

PriceAdvantage enables customers to make rapid, informed fuel pricing decisions based on their unique business rules, managing by exception, then automatically post new prices to their POS systems, fuel pumps, and price signs, and then receive price change confirmation – all in just minutes.

“We are delighted to extend a warm welcome to DataWeave as an integration partner, enriching our fuel pricing platform with access to robust competitive fuel pricing data," said Chip Stadjuhar, CEO of Skyline Products. "In an industry where even a difference of a few cents in prices can translate to a substantial impact on top-line revenue, DataWeave introduces an unparalleled degree of geographical coverage to fuel pricing across North America. As a platform that remains data agnostic, we are excited about the enhanced opportunities this partnership presents our customers, empowering them to elevate their fuel pricing strategies at scale."

DataWeave's integration with the PriceAdvantage fuel pricing platform offers fuel retailers, convenience stores, and gas stations a range of significant benefits:



Reliable first party data at scale: DataWeave's fuel price data is sourced directly from online web sources and mobile apps, covering a broad spectrum of gas stations and retailers, from major brands to independent retailers, across over 30,000 ZIP codes. This is in contrast to several other fuel price data providers that rely on third party data sources and offer only partial geographical coverage.

Timely and fresh pricing data: DataWeave's data aggregation platform can capture and deliver fuel prices as frequently as every 30 minutes nationwide. Due to its integration with the PriceAdvantage platform, users can set rules to automatically update their fuel prices at their POS, pumps, and fuel price signs in near-real-time, based on up-to-date competitive data. Off-the-shelf solution for swift and seamless access: DataWeave's fuel price data is available to be consumed readily on the PriceAdvantage platform, requiring little to no effort in integrations or set up. In addition, DataWeave supports customization in the scale, coverage, and format of the data, to address specific customer needs.

“Accurate data is the cornerstone of any reliable pricing intelligence system,” said Krish Thyagarajan, President and COO of DataWeave.“Our decade-long track record of providing competitive intelligence solutions to global retailers across diverse verticals has uniquely positioned us to bring our unwavering commitment to data quality to the world of fuel pricing. This becomes particularly significant in an industry often characterized by data providers offering synthetic data derived from historical pricing patterns where data gaps exist.”

DataWeave extends potential customers the opportunity to experience the accuracy, coverage, and quality of its data firsthand via a proof-of-concept before signing up.

For more information on DataWeave's Fuel Pricing Intelligence solution, visit the DataWeave website .

About DataWeave

DataWeave is a SaaS-based digital commerce analytics platform that provides competitive intelligence to retailers and digital shelf analytics to consumer brands globally. With DataWeave, retailers can make smarter pricing and merchandising decisions while consumer brands can optimize their digital shelf for KPIs like share of search, content quality, price competitiveness, and stock availability. DataWeave also provides fuel retailers, convenience stores, and gas stations with accurate, comprehensive, and real-time competitive fuel pricing data.

For more information on DataWeave, visit .

About PriceAdvantage

PriceAdvantage creates Software to Fuel Your Pricing Strategy. The easy-to-use, highly configurable, patented solution allows fuel marketers to execute their unique fuel pricing strategy faster and more accurately by reducing manual processes and human errors. PriceAdvantage enables customers to make rapid, informed fuel pricing decisions based on their unique business rules, then automatically post new prices to their POS systems, fuel pumps and price signs, and then receive price change confirmation – all in just minutes. PriceAdvantage is singularly focused on fuel price management and execution software and is a division of a privately held U.S. company, Skyline Products, which produces software solutions and thousands of American-made electronic price and transportation signs annually.

Learn more at .

