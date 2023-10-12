Narcotics Wrapped In Candy Wrappers Seized By Qatar Customs

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: A smuggling attempt was foiled by Air Cargo Customs following suspicion of a package containing foodstuffs.

Qatar Customs shared a photo of the substance across its social media platforms.

It further stated that approximately 200 grams of cannabis were found wrapped inside chocolate candy wrappers.

Earlier this week, October 9, Customs officials at Hamad International Airport foiled an attempt to smuggle 2.07 kilograms of Shabu into the country. The contraband was found in a file of papers inside an inbound traveler's bag.

The General Customs Authority has been warning against bringing illegal goods into the country. They are equipped with all means of support including the latest devices and continuous training to read the body language of passengers and to be aware of the latest methods followed by smugglers.