Kanak People Want To End 70 Years Of French Colonial History

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Qabil Ashirov Read more
Senator Robert Howie, who represents New Caledonia in the French
Senate, voiced the following criticisms of the French
government in the upper house of the parliament, Azernews reports.
He stated that the Kanak people are not enemies of the French
people. They want to end 70 years of colonial history.
“The government presented a draft agreement on September 6,
2023, which will be the basis for the revision of the Constitution.
This document begins with Caledonian residents stating that they
want New Caledonia to remain a part of France. Caledonian historian
Jose Barbanson said that the Caledonian people do not exist without
the Kanak people,” he said.
He added that the last referendum held by the French government
in New Caledonia was disputed before the UN. This was a French
pretext for removing New Caledonia from the list of territories to
be decolonized. Also, France's actions aim to replace the Noumea
Agreement by stripping it of its Constitutional value.
"The French government is legalizing colonial settlement against
the balance achieved in 1998. Lack of impartiality leads to
fruitless discussions today. The state should be able to understand
that the time has come for wisdom," Senator Robert Howie.
It should be emphasized that this is the first speech of the
representative of New Caledonia in the French Senate. The listed
fact once again proves that new processes are taking place in the
struggle for independence in New Caledonia.
MENAFN12102023000195011045ID1107231011
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.