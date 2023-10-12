CWRC Order To Again Release Water To Tamil Nadu Is Shocking: Ex-Karnataka CM Kumaraswamy

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Former Chief Minister of Karnataka HD Kumaraswamy has expressed serious concerns about the decision of the Cauvery Water Control Committee to divert Cauvery River water to Tamil Nadu, especially given the severe drought currently affecting Karnataka. Kumaraswamy conveyed his apprehensions through a series of tweets on Wednesday, wherein he criticized the decision, highlighting that Karnataka's reservoirs are nearly empty due to insufficient rainfall, yet water is being sent to Tamil Nadu. He also raised questions about the competency of the authorities and control committees in handling such situations.

He further argued that these orders are in conflict with the Constitution and the interests of the Indian Union. He underscored that this decision is detrimental to Karnataka and puts the patience and tolerance of its people to the test. The ex-Chief Minister pointed out the pressing drinking water crisis in Bangalore and the plight of farmers who depend on Cauvery water for their crops, as they are not receiving an adequate supply. He also criticized the government for repeatedly issuing such orders, seemingly neglecting the principle of equal justice.

Karnataka faces setback as CWRC orders 3000 cusecs water release to TN from October 16 for 15 days

In addition, he stressed the fundamental human needs for food and water and noted that the committee appears to have forgotten that the people of Karnataka are essential to the Indian Union. He expressed doubts about the government's resolve to challenge this order and called upon the people to unite to protect their rights, assuring them of his party's support.

He indirectly criticized Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar during a meeting with JDS leaders in Ramanagara district. He recounted the events of 2018, expressing his dissatisfaction with their prior political alliance. Kumaraswamy suggested that the government might face internal conflicts and predicted state assembly elections in 2024.