Malayalam Comedy Actor Binu B Kamal Arrested For Allegedly Sexually Assaulting Woman In Bus

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Malayalam actor and comedian Binu B Kamal has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman in a bus on Wednesday (Oct 12). The Vattapara police have arrested him after a 21-year-old woman filed a complaint claiming sexual harassment while travelling from Thiruvananthapuram to Kollam. The woman alleged that he misbehaved with her when the bus reached Vattapara.

When the woman created a scene, Binu tried to escape as the bus stopped at the Vattapara junction in Thiruvananthapuram district. He was chased by the co-passengers and handed over to the police

It is reported that he will be produced in court today. Binu was seen in comedy shows like Comedy stars and also acted as a side role in Malayalam movies.