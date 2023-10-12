Ukraine, IFC Discuss Joint Projects At World Bank-IMF Annual Meetings

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) At the Annual Meetings of the World Bank Group and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in Morocco, the Ukrainian delegation held a meeting with the International Finance Corporation's Managing Director Makhtar Diop and Vice President for Europe, Latin America and the Caribbean Alfonso Garcia Mora.

The relevant statement was made by National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) Governor Andriy Pyshnyy on Facebook , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

According to Pyshnyy, the parties discussed the coordination of efforts of international organizations in mobilizing financial aid to finance the budget and replenish foreign exchange reserves, as well as to support Ukrainian businesses.

Additionally, they considered the state of Ukraine's banking sector, namely progress in stability assessment and reforming the corporate governance of state-owned banks.

Pyshnyy mentioned that expert assistance from the IFC would improve the quality of the above path.

In addition, the parties spoke of Ukraine's recovery areas, which the IFC could contribute to. One of joint meetings recently held in Kyiv was dedicated to the IFC report 'Private Sector Opportunities for a Green and Resilient Reconstruction in Ukraine'.

The NBU Governor confirmed Ukraine's readiness for the new projects that would contribute to strengthening the country's economy and reconstruction.

