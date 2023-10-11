Iraq Affirms Commitment To Gas Projects And Expansion

(MENAFN- Iraq Business News) By John Lee.

The Iraqi Ministry of Oil reiterated its commitment to executing strategic gas development and investment projects.

During a leadership meeting on gas projects held on Sunday at the ministry's headquarters, Deputy Minister for Gas Affairs, Azat Saber, emphasized the importance of accelerating new projects through national efforts and international collaboration, particularly in areas rich in gas hydrocarbon structures.

Saber highlighted ongoing initiatives, including the Al-Halfaya Complex project in Maysan, set to add 300 million cubic feet per day at the beginning of the next year. This gas will supply electricity power stations. Additionally, an agreement with TotalEnergies will add 600 million cubic feet, and gas processing complexes in Nasiriyah and Gharraf with a capacity of 200 million cubic feet each.

Furthermore, Basra Gas Company (BGC)'s gas investment projects have achieved production rates exceeding 1,000 million cubic feet, with future plans aiming for 2,000 million cubic feet.

Saber also mentioned support for gas storage and compression projects, essential for the gas sector, and emphasized adherence to the government program and directives from the Deputy Prime Minister for Energy and Minister of Oil to expedite gas investment projects within set timelines. This will support the national economy and secure gas supplies for electricity power stations and other gas-related uses. He expressed hope for adding new quantities to national production in the coming months.

Saber revealed the ministry's efforts to develop the Mansuriya field in Diyala Governorate through an agreement with a foreign company, which will be announced soon.

The meeting, attended by the general managers of companies and relevant departments, discussed various agenda items.

(Source: Ministry of Oil)