Cambodia, Brazil Vow To Further Advance Bilateral Ties, Cooperation

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) PHNOM PENH, Oct 12 (NNN-AKP) – Cambodia and Brazil, yesterday, vowed to further deepen bilateral relations and expand cooperation for mutual benefits, said a Cambodian foreign ministry's statement.

The commitment was made during a meeting in Phnom Penh, between Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Sok Chenda Sophea, and visiting Brazilian Foreign Minister, Mauro Vieira, the statement said.

“The two foreign ministers expressed their satisfaction with the positive momentum in the thriving friendship and ties between the two nations,” the statement said.“Both sides deliberated a course of action, aimed at further strengthening and expanding bilateral and multilateral cooperation.”

According to the statement, they agreed to further promote trade, investment, tourism, agriculture, education cooperation, and technical collaboration.

During the meeting, the Cambodian foreign minister briefed his guest on the ongoing preparations for the upcoming establishment of the Cambodian embassy in Brasilia, and thanked the government of Brazil for the facilitation of this process.

Meanwhile, Vieira announced the Brazilian government's decision, to open an embassy in Phnom Penh in 2024, according to the statement.

Earlier in the day, Vieira also paid a courtesy call on Cambodian Prime Minister, Hun Manet.

The Brazilian top diplomat arrived in Phnom Penh on Tuesday for a three-day official visit.– NNN-AKP

