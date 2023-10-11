KAFD And FII Institute Join Forces To Propel Growth And Innovation

(MENAFN- Mid-East)

In a signing ceremony that took place today, the King Abdullah Financial District Management and Development Company (KAFD DMC) announced its strategic partnership with the Future Investment Initiative (FII) Institute. This groundbreaking collaboration solidifies their commitment to driving transformative change, bolstering economic resilience, and harnessing innovation to address society's challenges.

As a cornerstone of Riyadh's economic ambitions, KAFD stands as the world's largest Platinum LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) certified mixed-use business district, boasting over 40 Silver and Gold LEED certified buildings. Managed by KAFD DMC, it encompasses 1.6 million square meters of cutting-edge office spaces, world-class venues, and iconic luxury residences, redefining urban living, working, and leisure experiences.

In this partnership, KAFD DMC and FII Institute will embark on a journey of innovation, knowledge sharing, and economic empowerment. Through collaborative initiatives, joint programs, and impactful projects, the aim is to position Saudi Arabia, particularly Riyadh, as a global epicenter for finance, technology, and innovation.

Expressing his enthusiasm for the partnership, Gautam Sashittal, CEO of KAFD DMC, commented,“As a global platform, FII Institute's community, comprising CEOs, policymakers, academia, investors, and influencers, is collectively addressing some of today's most pressing issues. KAFD eagerly anticipates contributing to this global impact on humanity while promoting innovation and participating in a dynamic platform for global investors.”

CEO of FII Institute, Richard Attias, celebrated the partnership, stating,“KAFD's sustainable smart city solutions and economic diversification objectives align perfectly with the FII Institute's commitment to innovation. This strategic partnership is a welcome addition ahead of the FII 7 conference, and we look forward to collectively making a significant impact on humanity alongside KAFD and our global partners.”

The FII Institute has announced the theme for its upcoming 7th Edition of the Future Investment Initiative:“The New Compass,” scheduled to be held in Riyadh from October 24 to October 26, 2023.

Anticipated to draw 5,000 delegates to be inspired by 500 speakers covering a diverse range of timely topics, this year's conference continues to prioritize data-driven discussions, reflecting the significance of objective data in enriching these conversations.

About FII Institute:

The Future Investment Initiative (FII) Institute is a new global nonprofit foundation with an investment arm and one agenda: Impact on Humanity. Global and inclusive, we foster great minds from around the world and turn ideas into real-world solutions and actions in five critical areas: Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Robotics, Education, Healthcare and Sustainability.

About KAFD:

Situated in Riyadh, KAFD is an iconic business and lifestyle destination with state-of-the-art physical and digital infrastructure. The destination is owned and managed by King Abdullah Financial District Development and Management Company (KAFD DMC), established in 2018. It is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Public Investment Fund (PIF), the sovereign wealth fund of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. KAFD's 95 buildings, designed by 25 world-leading architectural firms, have reshaped the skyline of Riyadh. The vibrant mixed-use district offers a range of experiences across its area of 1.6 million square meters. It is the most significant development globally to achieve LEED Platinum certification, the highest accreditation from the USGBC (U.S. Green Building Council), which recognizes KAFD as a global leader in sustainability.