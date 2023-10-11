NATO Defence Ministers Seek To Step Up Support For Ukraine

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, Oct 11 (KUNA) -- NATO Defence Ministers Wednesday met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the Ukraine Defence Contact Group meeting and discussed the latest developments related to the war in Ukraine.

More than 50 nations, including all NATO Allies, focused on Ukraine's most urgent needs, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg told a press conference after the first day of meetings of NATO Ministers of Defence in Brussels this evening.

"Russia is stepping up its attacks on Ukrainian infrastructure, and is preparing again to use winter as a weapon of war," he said, adding that the 31-member Alliance "will step up support to help Ukraine weather another difficult winter".

Today in the NATO-Ukraine Council, we discussed Ukraine's priorities on its path to NATO membership, he noted.

Tomorrow, NATO's Defence Ministers will meet to discuss, strengthening its deterrence and defence, NATO missions and operations and the situation in the Middle East. (end)

