Things To Do This Weekend In Qatar (Oct 12-14, 2023)

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Marivie Alabanza | The Peninsula

This weekend will be a mix of family-friendly activities, auto awesomeness, nurturing wellbeing and mental health awareness. And if you haven't been to the Expo yet, go check it out as more pavilions are opening and daily shows are happening. Happy weekend!

'Urban Playground' at Lusail Boulevard



October 12 - 14, 2023

5pm - 10pm

Lusail Boulevard

Visit Lusail Boulevard for a weekend full of fun! As part of the Geneva International Motor Show (GIMS) Qatar, you can enjoy three days of free live entertainment and jaw-dropping lineup of dream cars. Get your groove on with awesome music artists and DJs at the Lusail Plaza Towers center stage. Explore the Auto-Life Village for tasty food, fabulous shopping, and family-fun activities. Test your pit crew skills, doodle on cars, and zip around with the bike circuit game.

Be there for the grand Parade of Excellence on October 12 at 7pm. It's a spectacular 2-hour parade featuring up to 100 unique cars, from the newest releases to classic gems. You won't want to miss it!



Book seats for AFC Asian Cup matches





The clock is ticking, and we're just 93 days away from the kickoff of the AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023 . The excitement is palpable, and now you can secure your spot at this highly anticipated tournament! Tickets are up for grabs, and they start at an incredibly affordable QR25 for the Group Stage. Whether you're a local enthusiast or an international fan, you can purchase tickets online, ensuring a stress-free experience. But remember, the race is on, and tickets are in high demand. Join the football frenzy and be part of the AFC Asian Cup 2023!

Charity Run at Heenat Salma



October 13, 2023

6:30am - 11:30am

Heenat Salma

Heenat Salma Farm partners with the Qatar Cancer Society for a charity race this Friday. This is a wonderful opportunity to meet new people, enjoy physical activity in nature, and contribute to a cause that matters. Reserve your spot for a 2.5km or 5km race and a lecture at Weill Cornell Medicine Qatar for QR100 and QR150, respectively. Part of the event proceeds will go towards supporting the Qatar Cancer Society. Come and join the community in support of a noble cause. More info? Contact 5096 0007.

'Artful Minds' Exhibition



Until October 30, 2023

Multaqa Gallery, Multaqa (Education City Student Centre)

This World Mental Health Month, Qatar Foundation is turning the spotlight onto the therapeutic world of art with the 'Artful Minds ' exhibition, a collaboration with International Artists Doha (IAD). Until October 30, the Multaqa Gallery is transforming into a sanctuary of creativity, inviting everyone to witness the fusion of art, health, and wellness. Check out the masterpieces of 31 talented artists, each bringing unique background to this incredible showcase that shines a spotlight on mental health, urging us to break free from the stigma and embrace conversations about holistic well-being.

'Artful Minds' Public Workshop



October 13, 2023

4pm - 6pm

Multaqa Gallery, Multaqa (Education City student centre)

Unleash your creativity and go on a journey of self-expression and healing with Qatar Foundation's 'Artful Minds' public workshops and venture into the world of art, where emotions find their voice. Qatar Foundation is hosting workshops in collaboration with QF's Ability Friendly, where participants will explore the world of neurodiversity through creative expression and puppetry. They're also collaborating with the Qatar Social and Cultural Center for the Blind to encourage self-expression and accomplishment through the tactile wonders of clay and touch. Secure your spot for these public workshops by emailing [email protected] !



DFI's Open Casting Call for a short film



October 30, 2023

DFI Production Villa

Calling all aspiring actors ! Here's your chance to shine in the upcoming Qatari short film 'I Wished for Solitude' directed by the talented Hamad Al Fahyani. DFI is on the lookout for exceptional talents to bring this story to life! If you're a Qatari man, or a fluent Qatari dialect speaker, aged 20-25; a Qatari mother, or someone proficient in the Qatari dialect, aged 45-50; or a female doctor who speaks Arabic, regardless of nationality, within the age range of 45 to 50, you're who DFI is looking for!

DFI is also offering opportunities for extras, welcoming individuals of all nationalities to join this cinematic journey. Ready to be in the spotlight? Apply now and fill in the casting form if you're interested! For inquiries, contact: [email protected] .

Register for the 'Seventh Award for Quran Recitation'



Until December 15, 2023

Katara has announced the start of registration for its Seventh Award for Quran Recitation - 'Decorate the Quran With Your Voices', from October 1 to December 15. Katara, in line with its cultural and religious mission, is on the lookout for the finest Quran recitation talents based on Tajweed science. A screening committee will handpick the top 100 participants, who will then compete in the finals in Doha through televised episodes. The competition has QR900,000 in total prizes. The first-place winner takes home QR500,000, the second-place winner secures QR300,000, and the third-place winner walks away with QR100,000. Register now and showcase your Quran recitation skills.

Volunteer at Doha Film Institute's 11th Ajyal Film Festival



Want to be a part of the magic at the upcoming Ajyal Film Festival in November 2023? Here's your chance to join as a volunteer and contribute to a cultural event that celebrates the world of cinema! Whether you're a student, a professional, or someone with a passion for film, DFI welcomes you to be part of their dynamic team! By volunteering, you'll gain valuable experience working alongside industry professionals, connect with fellow film enthusiasts, receive exclusive festival freebies, and earn an official Certificate of Appreciation for your dedication. Apply today and be part of something amazing!

Experience the Imam Abdul Wahhab Mosque (Grand Mosque Tour)



October 13, 2023

3:30pm - 5:30pm

Imam Abdul Wahhab Mosque

Perched on a majestic hill, the Qatar State Grand Mosque is a harmonious blend of tradition and modernity. Explore the beauty of the mosque and learn about the significant role it plays in Muslim society. Immerse yourself in the tranquil atmosphere of this sacred place and gain insights into the art of Islamic prayer. This is an opportunity not to be missed. Everyone is welcome, registere here . For further details: 4470 1630; 7000 2071; 66068908

'Nurturing Mental Well-Being: A Guide for You and Your Loved Ones'



October 14, 2023

2pm - 6pm

Qatar National Library

Unlock the secrets to a healthy mind with QNL and HMC! A number of experts from Hamad Medical Corporation are hosting two learning sessions as part of the National Mental Health and Wellbeing Program 'Ma'ak. From 2pm to 4pm, with the theme, "Supporting Positive Behaviors in Children and Adolescents," participants will discover the art of managing common challenges and nurturing those wonderful young minds. Then, from 4pm to 6pm, in "Wellbeing for the Working Life," the hosts will tackle stress management, spill the beans on balancing work and play, and serve up some fantastic tips for keeping your sanity while you hustle. The event is currently fully booked, but you can still register to be put on the waitlist .