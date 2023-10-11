Castrol Unveils Refreshed Brand Identity In Middle East

(MENAFN- AETOSWire)

Castrol, a global leader in lubricants, and part of the bp group, has unveiled its refreshed global brand identity in the Middle East.

The brand refresh, including an updated look and feel, is aimed at better reflecting its unique positioning in the market and the opportunities it sees in meeting the changing needs of customers.

The refreshed brand identity maintains Castrol's iconic red, green, and white colours, which are strongly associated with the brand and is set to improve brand memorability digitally.

The updated logo features a more modern, dynamic, and vibrant design, with a focus on Castrol's core strengths and differentiators as it aims to broaden appeal with a more diverse customer base.

"Our refreshed brand identity represents an exciting chapter for our company, and it reflects our commitment to investing in the future and creating new growth opportunities," said Robert Gerritsen, General Manager, Castrol Lubricants, Middle East, Saudi Arabia, Egypt & Pakistan.

The brand refresh includes a new sonic identity, crafted to enhance the refreshed visual look and feel, with music and sound design that elicits feelings of acceleration, forward-momentum, and dynamic movement. The new identity is a powerful future distinctive brand asset that will drive awareness and memorability.

Castrol is exploring opportunities to provide solutions and services that will complement its core lubricants business. It has a range of advanced EV Fluids including EV Transmission Fluids, EV Thermal Fluids and EV Greases - Castrol ON.

Castrol has plans to invest $60 million in a new electric vehicle (EV) battery testing centre and analytical laboratory in the UK. Castrol's ON immersion cooling fluid for data centres has been approved by Submer for use across their portfolio of products.

Jayakumar Natarajan, Marketing Director, Castrol Lubricants, Middle East, Saudi Arabia, Egypt & Pakistan, said:“Refreshing a globally recognised brand is not just about changing its appearance or messaging. It's about reinvigorating its essence, and relevance in today's world. Our refreshed brand is a strategic imperative that drives growth, differentiation, and long-term success.”

About Castrol

Castrol, one of the world's leading lubricant brands, is part of the bp group, serving customers in the automotive, marine, industrial and energy sectors. Its branded products are recognized globally for innovation and high performance.

