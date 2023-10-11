Monalisa SEXY Video: Bhojpuri Actress, Pawan Singh's Bold Bedroom Song 'Muaai Dihala Rajaji' Goes Viral-WATCH

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Bhojpuri Hot Video: Monalisa and Pawan Singh's song 'Muaai Dihala Rajaji' from the movie 'Saiyan Ji Dilwa Mangela' goes viral on Social media and YouTube.

Monalisa, a Bhojpuri and TV actress, is quite active on social media these days. Photos and videos of the actress have been shared on social media, but she also has millions of YouTube admirers.

Monalisa's YouTube tracks have a large fan base. In the meantime, a song featuring Monalisa and Bhojpuri sensation Pawan Singh is becoming viral. (WATCH VIDEO )

This song's lyrics are 'Muaai Dihala Rajaji,' and it features the sizzling chemistry of Monalisa and Pawan Singh. This song has a lot of views on YouTube.

So far, the song has received 50 million views on YouTube. The song features Monalisa and Pawan Singh's smashing dance and bedroom passion.

Kalpana has sung this song. Vinay Bihari is the author of the lyrics. Rajesh Gupta composed the music for the song.

The song is from Pawan Singh and Monalisa's Bhojpuri film 'Saiya Ji Dilwa Mangele,' which is now trending on YouTube.



The pairing of Monalisa and Pawan Singh is well-known among Bhojpuri filmgoers, and both actors are famous. Pawan Singh and Monalisa have appeared in a number of films together.

