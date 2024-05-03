Naftogaz, SOCAR Discuss Possibility Of Storing Azerbaijani Gas In Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Naftogaz Group Board Chairman & CEO Oleksiy Chernyshov and State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) President Rovshan Najaf have met and discussed the prospects of cooperation between the two companies, namely in terms of gas storage services.

The relevant statement was made by Naftogaz Group Board Chairman & CEO Oleksiy Chernyshov on Facebook , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“A productive meeting with State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) President Rovshan Najaf. We discussed cooperation prospects in the oil and gas industry, including the possibility of storing Azerbaijani gas in Ukrainian underground gas storage facilities,” Chernyshov wrote.

In his words, the two companies are working to expand cooperation.

A reminder that Naftogaz Group expects to deepen cooperation with Turkish energy companies, namely in terms of gas storage services.

Photo: Oleksiy Chernyshov , Facebook